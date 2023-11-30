At Richmond Cremation, we believe cremation is as sacred as burial and we treat each person with dignity and respect during this process.

Richmond Cremation

2179 Tomlynn St

Richmond, VA 23230

(804) 716-7294

ABOUT US

How we are different from other cremation providers?

$1695 with no hidden costs — Our employees do not receive sales commission

Our price includes Basic Urn and required container

Cremations take place within 7 to 10 days

We offer private family appointments

We are Locally Owned

Arrangements and decedent care on-site

Cremation is only for Richmond Cremation Families

Cremations are conducted respectfully one loved one at a time

We offer an intimate setting for time to say goodbye

PREARRANGEMENTS

There’s a lot that goes into planning a funeral, but making those arrangements beforehand gives you time to consider all of your options and make sure that you’re covering all of the necessary details. Here are some of the most important reasons why planning ahead may be the best option.

Reasons to Consider Advanced Planning

It’s Easy

Fill out a form or meet with a member of our staff to put your plan in place.

Anyone can create a plan, at any stage in their life, and you always can make changes if you wish.

You Decide

Preplanning lets you create your own unique life celebration. Including your family in the planning process can help them feel connected to you both in life and in death, knowing that your arrangements reflect your desires.

Relieve Your Family’s Burden

Preplanning relieves your family of that burden and gives them more time and energy to focus on healing and remembrance.

You Can Prepay

Prepayment generally means that you save money by being protected from inflation and price changes. We deposit all prepayments into a trust fund where it remains until needed. Prepaying also provides peace of mind for your family, who won’t have to figure out your funeral expenses when the time comes.

What If I Move?

We keep a record of your preplanned arrangements and any prepayments, and they’re easily transferable to any funeral home in the United States. Richmond Cremation has prearrangement counselors who meet with families by appointment.

Families can come in and meet with prearrangement counselors on site or the prearrangement counselors can arrange to come to a client’s home.

WHAT ARE THE STEPS OF CREMATION?

What happens after you call Richmond Cremation?

Step 1

Call Richmond Cremation to report a death.

Step 2

Richmond Cremation will travel to pick up the decedent, available 24/7.

Step 3

You can choose to complete an online arrangement to expedite the arrangement meeting.

Step 4

Richmond Cremation will contact the family sometime during normal business hours to schedule an appointment with the family.

Step 5

Family comes into Richmond Cremation at 2179 Tomlynn Street, 23230, to meet with a funeral director to review information for death certificates.

Step 6

Make your final decisions at your appointment with a Director.

Step 7

Family is offered time to say goodbye in an intimate setting.

Step 8

Family will make final selections and make payment.

Step 9

Richmond Cremation will help you complete all the requirements of Virginia Law for a Cremation:

A Cremation Authorization Form must be signed by the legal next of kin.

A state medical examiner must view the remains and review a signed death certificate from the doctor. The medical examiner will then issue the funeral home a Cremation or Burial at Sea Certificate. The state charges a $100 fee for this.

A family member or someone designated by the family must view the deceased to verify their identity.

Family must choose a container for cremation. That container will house the body for the identification and will be cremated with the remains. The container is required to be closable, rigid, combustible, and leak-proof.

Cremated remains must be placed in a plastic bag and a rigid container according to law, to be returned to a family.

Step 10

Family is offered to be notified as to when the cremation takes place.

Step 11

Cremation usually takes place within 7 to 10 days.

Step 12

Upon your request, Richmond Cremation will contact you when the cremation is conducted.

Step 13

Richmond Cremation Staff will contact you to pick up your loved one. When you pick up loved one’s cremated remains: This can be a trigger moment for you, we suggest that you bring a friend or family, plan a family meal, take a nature walk, do something in remembrance of them, make a moment of it having your loved one in their final disposition.