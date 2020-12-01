RVA Illuminates lights up the Richmond skyline

Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.

Watch on ABC 8News and WRIC.com

Help us light up Richmond! It’s a RVA and 8News tradition and we aren’t going to let anything get in the way of lighting up the Richmond skyline. Join Anchor Katie Dupree, Meteorologist Matt Dinardo, Richmond City Parks and Recreation, 103.7 Play’s Jack Lauterback and Melissa Chase, and more special guests for this year’s live virtual event.

Our brightest show of the year takes place on Friday, Dec. 4, as we count down to flip the big magic switch that powers up the city for the holidays. You might not be able to come downtown for the live show, but you can join us on-air and online for this very special event. The event will be broadcast on ABC 8News and on WRIC.com starting at 5 p.m.

103.7 Play is also asking Richmonders to nominate a RVA Illuminator this year. Illuminators are someone who is doing good in our community. You can learn more about RVA Illuminators and submit your nomination on their website.

RVA Illuminates is sponsored by Conexus Vision, Gabe’s in Midlothian, Virginia Credit Union, 103.7 Play and the City of Richmond.

Conexus Vision specializes in helping kids in need receive eyeglasses and they partner with 8News for their Gift of Light campaign. A $10 donation to Conexus buys a child an eye exam, and a $50 contribution covers an eye exam and glasses. Donations can be made online.