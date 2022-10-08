RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Saturday, turn your gaze skyward for a special sight — the Hunter’s Moon, one of the brightest full moons of the year.

“The Hunter’s Moon” is a special name for the full moon that comes directly after the “Harvest Moon,” the full moon that rises closest to the autumn equinox. After this equinox, not only do the days get shorter, but the path of the moon shifts, too, changing how it looks to us.

The Hunter’s Moon and the Harvest Moon are often noted for being bigger and appearing more yellow, or even orange, than other moon cycles. But this is a trick of the eye — and some cool science.

Like any other full moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around sunset, according to EarthSky.org. Following the autumn equinox, the moon follows the Northern Hemisphere at a narrow angle that causes it to become bright and visible shortly after sunset each night.

According to EarthSky, because of its placement in the sky, the Hunter’s Moon is close to the horizon, making it appear yellow, orange or even red as it rises over the sunset. Similarly, the Hunter’s Moon may look bigger than other full moons due to something called the “Moon Illusion,” which can cause the moon to appear larger when it is closer to the horizon, according to NASA.

The best time to see the Hunter’s Moon first rising is around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, when there is still enough daylight. But if you miss it on Saturday, don’t worry — EarthSky predicts that the Hunter’s Moon will shine bright until about Oct. 11 in the Northern Hemisphere.