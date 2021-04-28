Shooting on Midlothian Turnpike at The Belt Atlantic apartments

Three men have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike that claimed the life of a young mother and her 3-month-old daughter and sent three additional victims to the hospital. The victims are 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her infant daughter, Neziah Hill, according to a relative. A 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15, were also shot during the incident and remain in stable condition. City of Richmond Police responded to the shooting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the apartment complex which used to be called Midlothian Village Apartments. Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment and ended up striking the five victims who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a large courtyard when the shooting occurred.