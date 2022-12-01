RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Accidentally swallowing button batteries can be extremely dangerous, especially for children. We talk with a Bon Secours pediatric gastroenterologist to discuss the potential damage if one is ingested.

With the holidays approaching, Bon Secours wants to ensure that you have the information you need to keep your children safe as they partake in some holiday fun.

We spoke with Dr. Praveen Selvakumar, a pediatric gastroenterologist and medical director of pediatric specialties, to talk about the dangers that some toys may pose to our little ones, specifically button batteries.

