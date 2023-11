RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – November’s Bon Secours’ Health Matters segment focuses on surgical weight loss. Over 40% of Americans are obese and bariatric surgery could be a transformative treatment option for those dealing with obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Host Amie Carter interviews Dr. Craig Smith, a bariatric surgeon with Bon Secours. They discuss different types of weight loss surgery procedures along with who exactly is a strong candidate.