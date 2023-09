RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) ¬– September’s Bon Secours’ Health Matters segment explores the recently expanded Mother Infant Unit that focuses on family-centered care at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

The 24 newly redesigned rooms will accommodate families comfortably, providing enough space to stay overnight and allowing more infant and newborn care at the mother’s bedside.

Host, Amie Carter, interviews Dr. Diane Mrava with Bon Secours and tours the new MIU rooms.