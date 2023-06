Roughly fourteen-thousand women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, but the disease can be preventable, according to local health experts.

Dr. Katherine Peng, a gynecologist at Bon Secours Richmond OB-GYN at Saint Mary’s, joins Amie Carter for this month’s Health Matters segment sponsored by Bon Secours, to discuss some of the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.