RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This month’s Bon Secours’ Health Matters segment focuses on the impacts of heart disease on women – and how the impacts are different than in men.

Every year, heart disease accounts for one in every five female deaths and is the number one killer for both men and women — despite years of increased awareness.

Dr. Denise Dietz, a cardiologist for Bon Secours, spoke about the distinctive risk factors surrounding heart disease in women.

Watch the video above for insight from Dr. Denise Dietz with Bon Secours.