RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – January’s Bon Secours’ Health Matters segment focuses on the expansion of access to intensive outpatient behavioral health services for both adolescents and adults at a new location in the West End.

Host, Amie Carter, interviews Joey Trapani and Mae Carter representing the behavioral health services for Bon Secours Richmond. They discuss aspects of the behavioral health partial hospitalization program for adolescents and other available resources for potential patients.