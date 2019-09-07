Cubs Báez has a hairline thumb fracture, status uncertain

1  of  27
Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 31, 2019, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 2-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

An MRI in Chicago on Saturday revealed the extent of Báez’s injury, suffered when he slid headfirst into second base last Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. He’ll undergo further examination with a hand specialist on Monday.

The Cubs haven’t announced a timeline for his possible return.

Chicago holds the second NL wild-card spot and is chasing the Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. The playoffs begin Oct. 1.

Báez, a two-time All-Star, had missed the previous four games, including the first two of a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park. He is hitting .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs.

