1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Duke: No evidence of improper benefits to Zion Williamson

National Sports Headlines
Posted: / Updated:
Zion Williamson

FILE – In this July 10, 2019 file photo, Zion Williamson, of the Duke University Basketball team, arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that Williamson received improper benefits. School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday, Sept. 7, that a “thorough and objective” probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found “no evidence to support any allegation” that would have jeopardized Williamson’s eligibility. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says an investigation has found no evidence that former basketball star Zion Williamson received improper benefits.

School spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement Saturday that a “thorough and objective” probe led by investigators outside the athletic department found “no evidence to support any allegation” that would have jeopardized Williamson’s eligibility.

Duke athletic director Kevin White said in April that the school would investigate after lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Nike of paying Williamson’s mother to convince him to attend a college affiliated with the shoe company.

Avenatti said in a statement that he “never heard from anyone associated with Duke” about the investigation and repeated his claim that Williamson was paid to attend the school.

“The documents and the hard evidence do not lie,” he said.

Williamson was taken first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft after earning Associated Press player of the year honors as a freshman at Duke.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events