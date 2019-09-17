Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants’ starting QB

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.

The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and ’11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.

“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Shurmur said. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.

Shurmur had said Monday he would address all areas this week and his goal was to win the next game.

Jones hit 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions in the preseason. His 137.2 quarterback rating was the best in the league.

