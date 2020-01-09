1  of  2
German vet loses appeal over death of Swarovski heir’s horse

BERLIN (AP) — A German veterinarian has lost his appeal over the death of a champion dressage horse belonging to a member of the Swarovski family.

A Munich regional court on Thursday dismissed the vet’s appeal against a lower court ruling last year ordering him to pay 250,000 euros ($278,000) to the owner of Donna Asana.

The mare was considered a hopeful for the London Olympics when it died in 2010 shortly after the vet injected it with homeopathic substances to treat a cold. The court ruled that the defendant had failed to properly inform owner Evelyn Haim-Swarovski about the risks of the treatment.

Austrian equestrian Haim-Swarovski had originally demanded 1.75 million euros for the horse’s death.

