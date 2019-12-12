1  of  2
Breaking News
College freshman from Virginia fatally stabbed near New York City campus Homicide investigation underway after body found in Eastern Henrico
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick

National Sports Headlines

by: WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

(WIVB) — It looks like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has nowhere to go after the league commissioner revealed the NFL has “moved on” from him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the remark while addressing the latest New England Patriots scandal — the recording of the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during Sunday’s game.

“It was a unique opportunity — an incredible opportunity, and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” Goodell said.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events