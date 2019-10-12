Kaepernick ‘working out 5 days a week’ in hopes of playing again, per representatives

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the NFL, even if he has to compete to get on the field. A source close to Kaepernick told The Associated Press on Friday: “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” Kaepernick released a video earlier this week saying: “5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

(KRON) — Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released a statement on Thursday to clear the air with some rumors that were spreading about their client.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he began to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Representatives Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham created a list of a commonly asked questions along with the corresponding answers.

The statement, titled “Facts to Address the False Narrative Regarding Colin Kaepernick”, was posted to Twitter by ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Before the questions are listed, the statement reads, “There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else.”

According to the release, Kaepernick is still able to play in the NFL, even after he filed a grievance.

While playing for the Niners during the 2016 season, many said that Kaepernick was a distraction for the team.

His reps responded, saying that former 49ers head coach Chip Kelly said Kaepernick is “zero distraction”.

They add on by saying he won the Len Eshmont Award, which is given to the player who best exemplifies inspirational and courageous play.

Representatives said that the former QB hasn’t been offered a job by an NFL team, nor has he worked out with an organization.

They did say that the Seattle Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit, but he didn’t work out with them.

Settle head coach, Pete Carroll reportedly said that Kaep is a “starter in this league,” per the release.

Representatives say they have reached to all 32 teams in the league in regard to employment opportunities for their client, but there has been “little to no response” for Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

“In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it,” a representative wrote.

They also address rumors that Kaepernick demanded a specific salary with his employment, which they say is completely false.

A big question that many have wondered, does Kaep even want to play still?

“Yes, he has been working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again,” his representatives said.

Well if that’s the case, why did he opt out of his 49ers contract?

Reps say he left San Francisco following a conversation he had with 49ers GM, John Lynch.

“(Lynch) told Colin they were going to cut him and publicly stated, ‘I don’t want to characterize it as he made the decision to leave here… you can opt-out, we can release you.’ Colin opted out prior to free agency to maximize potential employment opportunities and because the 49ers would have cut him prior to the start of the 2017 season.”

There are a couple of other questions and answers listed, but the final question they address pretty much says it all.

“Is Colin still good enough to play?”

Statistics fill up about half a page in response.

The release lists career touchdown to interception ratios, career stats, playoff records and more.

Representatives end the release with a final statement, saying, “In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in the NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”