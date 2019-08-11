LEADING OFF: Nats’ Soto on mend, Rays’ Snell gets throwing

Washington Nationals’ Bob Henley (14) and Dave Martinez (4) watch as a trainer checks on Juan Soto (22) after Soto was injured during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:

SOTO WATCH

Nationals star Juan Soto is hoping for a quick recovery after spraining his ankle in a win over the Mets on Sunday. The 20-year-old turned his ankle after getting a sudden stop sign from third base coach Bob Henley. X-rays were negative and the team said he’s day to day. Washington hopes to know more before starting a three-game home series against Cincinnati on Monday.

RAYS OF LIGHT

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is expected to play catch as he tries to work back from left elbow surgery in late July. Tampa Bay’s ace had an arthroscopic procedure to clean out loose bodies, and while he’s hopeful of returning to the rotation before the end of the season, manager Kevin Cash said Sunday it’s still too early to projected the left-hander’s return. The Rays are set to open a series in San Diego.

RACE RESET

The Indians will open a home series against Boston a day after moving into a tie with Minnesota atop the AL Central. Cleveland took three of four from the Twins over the weekend, continuing a 42-17 surge since June 4 that erased Minnesota’s big lead. Rookie right-hander Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.13) will open the three-game series for Cleveland against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5, 4.17). The defending World Series champions blew their 22nd save chance Sunday — tied for most in the majors — in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Angels.

GETTING GOING AGAIN

Zack Greinke is set to make his second start with Houston, and the Astros will try to start another winning streak as they open a series in Chicago against the White Sox. Houston ended an eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion Sunday when Baltimore’s Rio Ruiz hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning. Greinke beat Colorado in his Astros debut but wasn’t especially sharp, allowing five runs in six innings.

___

