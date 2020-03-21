1  of  32
Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla speaks during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Bonilla announced Friday, March 20, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican soccer learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.

Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

