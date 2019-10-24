MLB to look into umpire tweet referencing gun, Trump critics

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, umpire Rob Drake stands on the field during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals in Washington. Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by Drake that referenced a rifle and criticism of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump.

Drake posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Manfred spoke at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010.Drake was not assigned to work the postseason this year.

