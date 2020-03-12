NBA suspends season due to player’s positive coronavirus test

The National Basketball Association has suspended the season until further notice after a player has reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
In a statement from NBA communications, the league announced Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Area.”
Games will be suspended following the conclusion of tonight’s game until further notice.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News.
