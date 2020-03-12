NBA suspends season due to player’s positive coronavirus test

The National Basketball Association has suspended the season until further notice after a player has reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

In a statement from NBA communications, the league announced Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Area.”

NBA Communications press release on the suspension of the #NBA season. It’s the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/sG5zLn7iU8 — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️🌊 (@Jackie_Pepper) March 12, 2020

Games will be suspended following the conclusion of tonight’s game until further notice.

