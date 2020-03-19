1  of  2
Breaking News
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths THE LATEST: Virginia now has 94 cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths
1  of  33
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools Mount Level Baptist Church - Dinwiddie New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia Sharon Baptist Church St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

NFL allowing teams to announce free agency agreements

National Sports Headlines

by: BARRY WILNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The NFL has changed course and is allowing teams to announce agreements they have reached with free agents as well as trades.

Though the league’s business year began Wednesday, the NFL instructed teams to hold back direct confirmations of those transactions because they are not official until contracts are signed and players have taken physicals.

The agreements and trades leaked out anyway, and on Thursday the NFL sent a memo to the 32 teams telling them it has amended its policy.

Clubs are now permitted to announce when they’ve agreed to terms with players once contracts have been agreed upon and submitted to all parties, including the player and agent. Similarly, trades can be announced once the paperwork has been submitted.

The league has barred travel by players to team facilities and also halted club personnel traveling to meet with free agents as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events