Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall-of-Famer and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died

The Rock and Rocky Johnson. Photo: WWE via YouTube from WTVO

(WRIC) — Rocky Johnson, World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died, the company said Wednesday.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75.” WWE

Johnson’s career in wrestling spans decades, the WWE said. He got his start in the mid-1960s in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) before joining the WWE, then the WWF, in 1983.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

Johnson, alongside WWE Hall-of-Famer Tony Atlas, became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in the company’s history.

Johnson retired from the ring in 1991 but was integral in training his son, who would go on to become known by wrestling fans worldwide as “The Rock,” WWE said.

He was inducted into the sports entertainment company’s Hall-of-Fame in 2008.

