Shields’ brother charged in assault on Habazin’s trainer

Boxer Ivana Habazin’s trainer Bashir Ali, right, trash talks with members of Claressa Shields’ entourage during a weigh-in Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Flint, Mich. Ali was later punched by a man and fell to the ground bloodied. He was sent to McLaren Hospital in Flint to be treated. Habazin and Claressa Shields are scheduled to fight Saturday for the WBO and WBC super welterweight championships. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed an assault charge against the brother of boxer Claressa Shields in connection with an attack on the trainer for Ivana Habazin before the weigh-in for their fight.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton issued a statement Wednesday saying 28-year-old Artis J. Mack of Flint has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in the Oct. 4 attack on 68-year-old James Ali Bashir.

Bashir was hospitalized after getting punched, falling and striking his head on the floor before the weigh-in. The Oct. 5 fight was cancelled.

Mack’s attorney, Frank Manley, issued a statement saying “a video shows inflammatory rhetoric leading up to the incident that may provide context to the alleged assault.”

Shields said in a Facebook post after the altercation that “despite the videos that are out, the actions that took place against Coach Ali was not right. I do not stand for that and do not in any way justify what happened no matter what he said!”