The Latest: Real Sociedad reverses plan to resume training

Spanish soccer club Real Sociedad is going back on its plan to resume practicing at the team’s training center during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says it made the decision after discussions with the Spanish government. It says it is “fully aware of its responsibility during the current pandemic” and “players will continue to train at home.”

Real Sociedad had said it would give its players the option to start training individually at the team’s training center beginning on Tuesday. It would be the first Spanish club to return to practice during the pandemic.

Spain is starting to loosen some of its lockdown measures this week by allowing non-essential workers to return to their activities while observing social-distancing guidelines. But group activities will remain prohibited and sports facilities won’t be allowed to reopen.

Real Sociedad says players have been training at home for the last month. The club prepared individual training routines for players and sent them stationary bicycles and treadmills.

