US Open Glance: Djokovic, Federer, Gauff-McNally in action

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pumps his fist as he looks back toward his coach after winning a point against Denis Kudla during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer face painful reminders of their past. Coco Gauff and Caty McNally get to show why they seem to have such promising futures. They highlight a schedule that also includes Serena Williams and a return to Louis Armstrong Stadium for Daniil Medvedev, who was booed during and after his victory there Friday. Defending champion Djokovic faces No. 23 Stan Wawrinka, who beat him in the 2016 final at Flushing Meadows and also in the 2015 French Open final. Five-time champion Federer is in the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the 18th straight time but lost at that point last year. He faces No. 15 seed David Goffin. Gauff, who lost to top-ranked Naomi Osaka on Saturday, teams with fellow teenager McNally for a second-round women’s doubles match on Armstrong preceding No. 5 Medvedev’s matchup with qualifier Dominik Koepfer.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 77 degrees (25 C).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. 82 degrees (29 C).

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 13 Gael Monfils beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3; No. 22 Marin Cilic beat No. 14 John Isner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4; Andrey Rublev beat No. 28 Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s third round: No. 1 Naomi Osaka beat Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0; No. 26 Julia Goerges beat No. 7 Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-3; No. 15 Bianca Andreescu beat No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4; Taylor Townsend beat Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2; Kristie Ahn beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 — Double faults by Marin Cilic, who nevertheless managed to save 13 of 14 break points he faced in his victory over John Isner.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“She was crying. She won. I was crying. Everybody was crying,” — Coco Gauff, on the scene in Arthur Ashe Stadium as she and Naomi Osaka did post-match interviews following Osaka’s 6-3, 6-0 victory in the third round.

