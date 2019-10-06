Chargers’ Gordon expected to see 1st action of season

Fans wait to enter Wembley stadium before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Melvin Gordon is expected to see his first action as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos. The Chargers running back held out for 64 days in a contract dispute before reporting on Sept. 26.

He was activated prior to last week’s game at Miami but did not play.

The Chargers will be missing defensive end Melvin Ingram, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against the Dolphins.

Dallas receiver Michael Gallup is back against Green Bay after missing what was considered the minimum two weeks coming off arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Packers are without Aaron Rodgers’ top threat in Davante Adams, who had already been ruled after injuring his toe last week against Philadelphia. Adams had a career-high 180 yards receiving against the Eagles.

Gallup was the Cowboys’ leading receiver when he injured his knee in Week 2 against Washington. The second-year player is now fourth on the team with 13 catches and second with 226 yards receiving.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith had already been ruled out with an ankle injury, but right tackle La’el Collins is active after missing two days of practice with a back issue that cropped up this past week. Cameron Fleming is starting in Smith’s spot.

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford will play after missing two weeks with a hip issue that he dealt with throughout the offseason.

Packers linebacker Oren Burks will make his season debut after missing the first four games with slightly torn pectoral muscle. Burks was injured in the first preseason game. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams is back after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Green Bay cornerback Kevin King is active despite missing practice all week and being listed as doubtful with a groin injury. Running back Jamaal Williams is inactive after sustaining a concussion against Philadelphia.

Inactives for Sunday’s games:

BUFFALO-TENNESSEE

Bills: WR Robert Foster, CB Taron Johnson, RB Devin Singletary, LB Corey Thompson, G Ike Boettger, OT Ty Nsekhe, TE Tyler Kroft.

Titans: OLB Cameron Wake, DE Brent Urban, CB Tye Smith, C Hroniss Grasu, OG Aaron Stinnie, G/T Kevin Pamphile, OL David Quessenberry.

NEW ENGLAND-WASHINGTON

Patriots: QB Cody Kessler, S Patrick Chung, RB Rex Burkhead, RB Damien Harris, S Nate Ebner, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Byron Cowert.

Redskins: QB Case Keenum, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Aaron Colvin, G Brandon Scherff, TE Vernon Davis, TE Jordan Reed, C Ross Pierschbacher.

JACKSONVILLE-CAROLINA

Jaguars: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Lerentee McCray, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver, DT Dontavius Russell.

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, LT Greg Little, OG Trai Turner, TE Chris Manhertz, CB Donte Jackson, OL Caleb Benenoch, DL Bryan Cox.

NEW YORK JETS-PHILADELPHIA

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Jordan Jenkins, OL Conor McDermott, G Kelechi Osemele, T Brandon Shell, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, DE Shareef Miller, OL Nate Herbig, DT Tim Jernigan.

CHICAGO-OAKLAND

Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky, OL Ted Larsen, WR Taylor Gabriel, DT Bilal Nichols, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwie, DB Duke Shelley, WR Riley Ridley.

Raiders: WR Tyrell Williams, G Gabe Jackson, DE Clelin Ferrell, WR Dwayne Harris, WR J.J. Nelson, QB DeShone Kizer, T Brandon Parker.

BALTIMORE-PITTSBURGH

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, Jaleel Scott, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Anthony Averett, LB Kenny Young, G Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack.

Steelers: WR Donte Moncrief, FB Rosie Nix, OLB Anthony Chickillo, G Fred Johnson, OT Chuks Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry, DE Isaiah Buggs

MINNESOTA-NY GIANTS

VIKINGS: WR Davion Davis, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Kentrall Brothers, DT Hercules Mata’afa, C Brett Jones, T Olisaemeka Udoh and DT Armon Watts.

GIANTS: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, LB Alex Ogletree, LB Tae Davis, QB Alex Tanney, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith.

ARIZONA AT CINCINNATI

Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk, WR Damiere Byrd, S Charles Washington, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Ezekiel Turner, OL Brett Toth, DL Zach Allen.

Bengals: QB Jake Dolegala, WR A.J. Green, CB Greg Mabin, RB Trayveon Williams, DE Kerry Wynn, LT Cordy Glenn, DT Renell Wren.

ATLANTA-HOUSTON

Falcons: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, RB Kenjon Barner, G Jamon Brown, DT Deadrin Senat.

Texans: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills, CB Xavier Crawford, ILB Tyrell Adams, C/G Greg Mancz, TE Logan Paulsen, DE Carlos Watkins.

TAMPA BAY-NEW ORLEANS

Bucanneers: WR Breshad Perriman, CB Jamel Dean, ILB Jack Cichy, G Zack Bailey, T Jerald Hawkins, DL Patrick O’Connor, TE Tanner Hudson

Saints: QB Drew Brees, CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, G Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, DE Trey Hendrickson

DENVER-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Broncos: DE Adam Gotsis, WR Juwann Winfree, LB Josey Jewell, CB Bryce Callahan, OT Ja’Wuan James, TE Troy Fumgalli, OT Calvin Anderson

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, TE Hunter Henry, K Michael Badgley, DE Melvin Ingram, S Nasir Adderley, DT Cortez Broughton

GREEN BAY-DALLAS

Packers: WR Davante Adams, RB Dexter Williams, CB Tony Brown RB Jamaal Williams, LB Tim Williams, G Cole Madison, G/T Adam Pankey.

Cowboys: WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Devin Smith, DE Luke Jackson, LB Luke Gifford, C Adam Redmond, T Tyron Smith, DT Antwaun Woods.

