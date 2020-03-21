With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’

(KOIN) — With the sports world coming to a halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ESPN found a way to still keep sports fans entertained.

ESPN announced the return of “The Ocho,” which was inspired by the 2004 movie “Dodgeball,” providing fans with unorthodox sports entertainment this Sunday, March 22 on the network’s ESPN2 channel.

This will be the fourth edition of the “Ocho” since originally began in 2017. Viewers will be able to enjoy highlights from events such as the Stupid Robot Fighting League, spike ball, cherry spitting, and even axe throwing.

Full schedule for ESPN’s “The Ocho” here:

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Mar 22 Midnight Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle ESPN2 2 a.m. World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship ESPN2 4 a.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championships ESPN2 6 a.m. 2019 Spikeball College Championship ESPN2 7 a.m. 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games ESPN2 7:30 a.m. Putt Putt Championships ESPN2 8 a.m. 2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship ESPN2 9 a.m. E:60 as part of The Ocho ESPN2 9:30 a.m. 51st National Stone Skipping Competition ESPN2 10:30 a.m. 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships ESPN2 11:30 a.m. 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship ESPN2 Noon 2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship ESPN2 1 p.m. 2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship ESPN2 2 p.m. European TramDriver Championship ESPN2 3 p.m. 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN2 3:30 p.m. 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship ESPN2 4 p.m. Professional Arm Wrestling Championships ESPN2 4:30 p.m. 2019 Golden Tee World Championship ESPN2 5 p.m. 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship ESPN2 5:30 p.m. E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual ESPN2 6:30 p.m. America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada ESPN2 7:30 p.m. 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN2 8 p.m. Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN2 8:30 p.m. 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Dodge Juggle 3 ESPN2 10:30 p.m. Moxie Games 3

