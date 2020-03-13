Breaking News
XFL ends new season due to Coronavirus

by: Bill Shannon

(WTAJ) — The XFL, restarted with its 1st season this year, has ended its regular season play.

Until Thursday evening, they had planned to continue with games, even though the Seattle home game would have been in an empty arena without fans.

The announcement came after numerous sports organizations and events have ended their seasons, tournaments, and postponed games for at least two weeks.

Currently, The Houston Roughnecks were leading the league with a 5-0 record.

XFL sent a tweet that they are still paying their players their base pay and that they will return in 2021.

