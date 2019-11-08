1-on-1 with VCU hoops legend Calvin Duncan

8News sat down with VCU Basketball Hall-of-Famer Calvin Duncan, a standout player for the university in the 1980s.

Having connections to the program long before the Siegel Center’s doors opened, Duncan told 8News the atmosphere at the 20-year-old stadium is different from his playing days at the Richmond Coliseum.

“It’s intimidating for the opponents and encouraging for the home team,” Duncan said.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of VCU’s Siegel Center, 8News is recapping many of the moments and people that make the building one of the most intimate and intense venues in the country for college basketball.