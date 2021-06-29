1986 Richmond Braves team honored at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty-five years after the Richmond Braves won the International League championship, Charlie Puleo was back in the River City.

Puleo, along with teammate Brad Komminsk, threw out the ceremonial first pitches at the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as the 1986 R-Braves were celebrated.

Richmond’s 1986 team went 80-60 in the regular season, then swept the Tidewater Tides and beat the Rochester Red Wings in five games.

“Well, always being a part of a winning team is great, I mean, I never had that opportunity in the big leagues, we never made the playoffs. But in the minor leagues we had a chance to play on two teams here in Richmond and you can’t beat that playing for championships at the end of the year,” said Puleo, who pitched nine complete games and won a league-best 14 games for the R-Braves. “To be able to pitch in those games and come through and pitch pretty well and win those games just felt really good. It was a great place to be,”

In Puleo’s final start in Richmond, he went 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball in Game 1 against the Red Wings; he was called up to the big league club in Atlanta the next day.