2 Virginia football players test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two Virginia football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

All 110 members of the team were tested upon their return to Grounds on July 5.

The results were announced Friday.

Neither player was identified.

According to the release, the players were not hospitalized. They will self-isolate for 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days without a fever, whichever is longer. They will also be subject to cardiac screenings once they are cleared.

Also, anyone in close contact with the two players has been recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Athletes will not be allowed to participate in events until completing the self-quarantine.

Voluntary workouts began today for athletes that tested negative.

Required activities start on July 15.