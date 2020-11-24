2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament moved from Washington, D.C. to Greensboro

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament will shift from Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena to Greensboro, North Carolina’s Greensboro Coliseum, the ACC announced Tuesday.
The conference said the move was made due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”
Greensboro was already scheduled to host the ACC women’s tournament this season.
The 2022 tournament will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y., while the 2023 event is in Greensboro.