2022 NASCAR schedule released; Richmond won’t host a playoff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get excited racing fans, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has just been released!

The new schedule will have two races in Richmond, one in April and the other in August. However, the city will not be hosting a playoff race in 2022.

Here’s the full schedule racing fans can look forward to next year:

February

Clash: Sunday, Feb. 6

Duel at Daytona: Thursday, Feb. 17

Daytona 500: Sunday, Feb. 20

Auto Club: Sunday, Feb. 27

March

Las Vegas: Sunday, March 6

Phoenix: Sunday, March 13

Atlanta: Sunday, March 20

Cota: Sunday, March 27

April

Richmond: Sunday, April 3

Martinsville: Saturday, April 9

Bristol Dirt: Sunday: April 17

Talladega: Sunday, April 24

May

Dover: Sunday, May 1

Darlington: Sunday, May 8

Kansas: Sunday, May 15

All-Star, Texas: Sunday, May 22

Charlotte: Sunday, May 29

June

World Wide Technology Raceway: Sunday, June 5

Sonoma: Sunday, June 12

Off: Sunday, June 19

Nashville: Sunday, June 26

July

Road America: Sunday, July 3

Atlanta: Sunday, July 10

New Hampshire: Sunday, July 17

Pocono: Sunday, July 24

Indianapoli: Sunday, July 31

August

Michigan: Sunday, Aug. 7

Richmond: Sunday, Aug. 14

Watkins Glen: Sunday, Aug. 21

Daytona: Saturday, Aug. 27

Playoffs

September

Darlington: Sunday, Sept. 4

Kansas: Sunday, Sept. 11

Bristol: Saturday, Septl 17

Texas: Sunday, Sept. 25

October

Talladega: Sunday, Oct. 2

Charlotte Royal: Sunday, Oct. 16

Miami: Dunday, Oct. 23

Martinsville: Sunday, Oct. 30

November