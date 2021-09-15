2022 NASCAR schedule released; Richmond won’t host a playoff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get excited racing fans, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has just been released!

The new schedule will have two races in Richmond, one in April and the other in August. However, the city will not be hosting a playoff race in 2022.

Here’s the full schedule racing fans can look forward to next year:

February

  • Clash: Sunday, Feb. 6
  • Duel at Daytona: Thursday, Feb. 17
  • Daytona 500: Sunday, Feb. 20
  • Auto Club: Sunday, Feb. 27

March

  • Las Vegas: Sunday, March 6
  • Phoenix: Sunday, March 13
  • Atlanta: Sunday, March 20
  • Cota: Sunday, March 27

April

  • Richmond: Sunday, April 3
  • Martinsville: Saturday, April 9
  • Bristol Dirt: Sunday: April 17
  • Talladega: Sunday, April 24

May

  • Dover: Sunday, May 1
  • Darlington: Sunday, May 8
  • Kansas: Sunday, May 15
  • All-Star, Texas: Sunday, May 22
  • Charlotte: Sunday, May 29

June

  • World Wide Technology Raceway: Sunday, June 5
  • Sonoma: Sunday, June 12
  • Off: Sunday, June 19
  • Nashville: Sunday, June 26

July

  • Road America: Sunday, July 3
  • Atlanta: Sunday, July 10
  • New Hampshire: Sunday, July 17
  • Pocono: Sunday, July 24
  • Indianapoli: Sunday, July 31

August

  • Michigan: Sunday, Aug. 7
  • Richmond: Sunday, Aug. 14
  • Watkins Glen: Sunday, Aug. 21
  • Daytona: Saturday, Aug. 27

Playoffs

September

  • Darlington: Sunday, Sept. 4
  • Kansas: Sunday, Sept. 11
  • Bristol: Saturday, Septl 17
  • Texas: Sunday, Sept. 25

October

  • Talladega: Sunday, Oct. 2
  • Charlotte Royal: Sunday, Oct. 16
  • Miami: Dunday, Oct. 23
  • Martinsville: Sunday, Oct. 30

November

