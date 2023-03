RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Final Four for the 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament is set.

The games will be held on April 1 in Houston, with the San Diego State Aztecs facing off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6:09 p.m. and the Miami Hurricanes going head-to-head against the UConn Huskies at 8:49 p.m.

Stay with 8News for updates.