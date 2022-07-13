RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coming off his first NASCAR Cup Series top 10 finish in the Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton has one thing on his mind: his next race, the Ambetter301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“It was fun to lead 5-6 laps [in Atlanta],” Burton said. “But right now, the main focus is on New Hampshire.”

Burton led laps 95-98 and 101-105 in Atlanta for a total of nine laps. This was the eighth highest amount among all drivers. Georgia native Chase Elliott ended up winning the race.

In his first season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Burton, who is 21 years old, has six top 20 finishes. He amassed a handful of successes in the Xfinity Series, where he won four races and finished in the top 10 49 times.

The #21 driver isn’t satisfied with his performance thus far in his opening Cup Series season, but for him, it’s all about building the blocks towards a successful career.

“I’m definitely not satisfied with my performances halfway through the season, but we know that it’s been great for us as a building block,” Burton said. “At the end of the day, my job as a driver is to win races.”

Burton’s father is former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports NASCAR color commentator, Jeff Burton. He raced in the Cup Series from 1993 to 2014 and won 21 races.

The younger Burton watched the many veterans and icons of NASCAR race alongside his dad growing up. Now, in a full-circle moment, he gets to do the same.

“It’s really cool to get to race with some of the guys my dad raced against,” Burton said. “I think that’s the great thing about our sport. Drivers get to stick around longer than athletes in other sports.”

Burton’s career is just getting underway and he thinks there is still a good amount of things he can work on. One thing, in particular, he wants to improve is his aggression on the race track. He will get a chance to do so in the 17 remaining races in the season, starting with New Hampshire this upcoming Sunday, July 17.

“If you want to be a successful athlete in any sport you gotta have long-term goals,” Burton said. “For me, it’s all about just winning races.”

NASCAR is set to come to Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Aug. 14.