23XI Racing is name for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan have announced the name of their new NASCAR team.

23XI Racing, pronounced like 23-11, combines Jordan’s iconic basketball number with Hamlin’s car number.

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team, so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous,” Hamlin said in a press release on the team’s website.

Bubba Wallace will drive 23XI Racing team’s car, which will sport the number 23, beginning in the 2021 NASCAR season.

The team’s car manufacturer has not been revealed yet.

Hamlin and Jordan announced on September 21 that they were launching a Cup Series team.