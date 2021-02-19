2nd Richmond-VCU game canceled as Atlantic 10 alters men’s basketball schedules

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second regular season matchup between the Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams has been canceled.

The Atlantic 10 released a revised schedule for the remainder of the regular season on Friday and it didn’t include a game between the Spiders and Rams.

Richmond will play Duquesne (February 20, home, 4:30 p.m.), UMass (February 23, home, 6 p.m.), Saint Louis (February 26, away, 7 p.m.) and Saint Joseph’s (March 1, home, 6 p.m.).

VCU faces George Mason (February 20, home, 2:30 p.m.), Saint Louis (February 23, home, 6 p.m.) and Davidson (February 27, away, 2 p.m.).

The men’s tournament was moved yesterday to March 3-6 for the rounds up to the semifinals. The championship game is March 14 at Dayton.

