3 drivers to honor Elliott Sadler with paint schemes as Cup Series playoffs begin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Things have come full-circle for Elliott Sadler as NASCAR prepares for its first Cup Series playoff race at Darlington.

“As a kid growing up in Emporia, Virginia, we were fans of this sport for a long time first,” Elliott Sadler said. “I’ve run throwbacks for Dale Jarrett, who I looked up to, and Cale Yarborough, who I looked up to.

“Now it’s been thrown back on me, which is neat.”

Three drivers, Joe Graf Jr. in the Xfinity Series on Saturday and both Kyle Busch and John Hunter Nemechek in the Cup Series on Sunday, will sport Sadler throwback paint schemes on their cars.

“That means he’s old,” brother Hermie Sadler joked. “I could just tell by his emotions during that time, but the race you won at Darlington honoring Dale Jarrett, who is a close friend of his and a family friend, that was a special thing too, so he’s got some experience on the other side of that.”

This could be the year for another Virginia native, Denny Hamlin, to bring home his first playoff championship. He trails only Kevin Harvick in the points standings.

“Harvick and Hamlin have the whole no-practice figured out,” Elliott Sadler said. “So I think it’s gonna be 100 percent between those two when you get to Phoenix (for the final race), and I like to say it’s Hamlin. I’m friends with Harvick as well, love him to death, but as a Virginia boy, I’d like to see Denny win.”

“For the championship, for the trophy come back home to Virginia, that would mean a lot to of us around here,” Hermie Sadler said. “He certainly has the talent and the team. It really just boils down to momentum. You know he has it now, will he have it at the end of the season?”