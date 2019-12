Head coach Chris Mooney of the Richmond Spiders reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Barclays Center on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders hit 15 of 31 3-pointers, including a 6 of 11 performance from Blake Francis, and defeated the Hampton Pirates, 80-63, on Tuesday night.

Francis finished with 29 points and Jacob Gilyard added 18 points and five assists for Richmond (7-1).

Nick Sherod finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spiders, who extended a 34-30 halftime lead over the Pirates (3-5).

Ben Stanley scored 24 for Hampton.