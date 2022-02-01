7-time Super Bowl winner, NFL legend Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven-time Super Bowl winner and NFL legend Tom Brady has retired from playing football after 22 seasons, according to his social media accounts.

The Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement, saying “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He continued by saying, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

The 44-year-old played his last game against the Los Angeles Rams but lost to a final minute 30-yard field goal, 30-27. They ended Tampa Bay’s bid to become the NFL’s first repeat champions since Brady led New England to consecutive titles following the 2003-04 seasons.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in many categories, including yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed atheltes,” Brady said.