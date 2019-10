RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Our ‘8 Sports Blitz Player of the Week’ is Robert Barlow of Dinwiddie High School.

Barlow carried 24 times for 189 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Generals picked up a vital 37-20 win over Petersburg.



The victory marked Dinwiddie’s 13th straight in the series with Petersburg.

The Generals are now 10th in Region 4B, still on the outside of the playoffs, but closer to continuing a postseason streak that dates back to 2007.