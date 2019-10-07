RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Poll of the Week asks: In light of the second set of VHSL rankings being released today, which team ranked number 1 in its class has the best chance to win a state title?



Manchester is 5-0 and leads Region 5B, while Louisa is on top of Region 4B, also with a 5-0 mark.



Hopewell (5-0) moved into first place in Region 3A with its win over Thomas Dale and Goochland (4-1) is on top of Region 3B after its win over Amelia County.



Thomas Jefferson (4-1) keeps its first-place spot in Region 2A after a bye, while King and Queen Central (5-0) is undefeated in Region 1A.

