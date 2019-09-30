8 Sports Blitz Poll of the Week

1  of  3
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VHSL released its first high school football playoff rankings on Monday, and the battle for playoff spots in Region 5B will be an especially heated one.

Our ‘8 Sports Blitz’ poll question asks: Which team currently on the outside of the playoff picture has the best chance of making the postseason?

Atlee (2-2) and Clover Hill (2-2) are tied for ninth place with 21.250 points, while Hermitage (2-3, 20.8) is 11th, L.C. Bird (2-2, 20.250) 12th and Mills Godwin (2-3, 18.4) 13th.

