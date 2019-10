RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Our 8 Sports Blitz rivalry of the week is Manchester and Midlothian.

This rivalry has played in every season since 1970 and will meet for the 50th time tomorrow.

The Lancers have won the last 17 contests, including a 47-3 victory last year, and leads the series with 32 wins, 16 losses and 1 tie.

Manchester is 5-1 on the year and Midlothian is 1-5. Kickoff tomorrow is at 7:00 pm.