RICHMOND, Va. — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week for Week 5 of high school football is Henrico and Patrick Henry.



The two schools will meet for the 42nd time tomorrow night. Patrick Henry leads the all-time series by a narrow 22-18-1 margin, but Henrico has won the last two meetings, including a 44-6 victory last year.



Patrick Henry, the visitors, are 3-1 on the season, while Henrico is 2-2.