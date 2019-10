RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Our 8 Sports Blitz ‘Team of the Week’ goes to Highland Springs High School.

The Springers won last week’s titanic clash of defending state champions over Manchester, 26-16.

It certainly wasn’t easy to earn that win, as Highland Springs trailed 16-0 at the half, and rallied with a 99-yard touchdown.

Highland Springs now has won 36 games in a row, this one marks one of the most memorable.