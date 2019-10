RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ team of the week is the Hopewell Blue Devils.



Hopewell smashed Thomas Dale last week, 44-7, as Treveyon Henderson scored four touchdowns.



The Blue Devils have started 5-0 for the second straight season and have scored at least 35 points in every game. They’ve gone over 40 points in four of their wins.



Hopewell enters Friday’s game at Petersburg in first place in the Region 3A rankings.