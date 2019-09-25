8 Sports Blitz Team of the Week: Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week for Week 4 of the high school football season is the Hopewell Blue Devils.

Hopewell improved to 3-0 on the season last week, defeating Henrico, 35-13. The Blue Devils scored the first 28 points of the game.

Hopewell’s offense has scored 35 points or more in all three games.

TreVeyon Henderson led the way on the ground with 13 carries for 106 yards and four touchdowns.

