1  of  4
Breaking News
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens Police: Chesterfield man offered 18-year-old money to file false sex assault report Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks; Juul CEO steps down Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry

8 Sports Blitz Team of the Week: Hopewell

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week for Week 4 of the high school football season is the Hopewell Blue Devils.

Hopewell improved to 3-0 on the season last week, defeating Henrico, 35-13. The Blue Devils scored the first 28 points of the game.

Hopewell’s offense has scored 35 points or more in all three games.
TreVeyon Henderson led the way on the ground with 13 carries for 106 yards and four touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 48 yards and TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 13 carries, 106 yards, 4 TDs; 3 rec., 48 yards, TD in win over Henrico

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events