84th Deep Run Horse Show canceled for health and safety reasons

MANAKIN-SABOT, Va. (WRIC) — The Deep Run Horse show is supposed to be celebrating their 84th year but the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancellation for the first time in its history.

“We spent days and weeks looking over the government guidelines and the mandates,” said Allison Whittemore, Chairman of the Deep Run Horse Show. “We just did not feel comfortable having the horse show.”

Safety is the reason for the cancellation with Virginia still in Phase Two of Forward Virginia. The Deep Run Horse Show has plenty of outdoor space but with so many parties involved they didn’t want to take any chances.

“It’s very different to not have the grounds bustling with our vendors, our staff, our officials, our horse show managers, tents, jumps, exhibitors, grooms, sponsors,” added Whittemore. “It’s definitely been different.”

Riders like Katherine Schmidt Butler, who have competed in previous years, were looking forward to the 84th Deep Run Horse Show but understand why it couldn’t take place.

“It’s disappointing to not be able to come and compete at one of our favorite horse shows of the year,” said Schmidt Butler. “But of course, everybody’s health comes first. So the decision to cancel the horse show we all understood.”

The Deep Run Horse Show will return June 2021. Open schooling will be held in its place this weekend on the ground.