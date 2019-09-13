8Sports Blitz Game of the Week: Manchester vs. Monacan

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz Game of the Week for Week 3 will feature a pair of teams off to 1-0 starts.

Manchester started its title defense with a thrilling 45-38 double-overtime win over Varina in Week 1 and had a bye last week.

Monacan, meanwhile, was off for the opening week of action, but showed no signs of rust in a 27-0 shutout of Hanover last week.

The home team has won each of the last four meetings, including Manchester’s 62-9 win last year.

Kickoff from Monacan is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

